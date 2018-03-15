'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 15 Spoilers: Granger's Spy Daughter To Assist Team In New Case

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

The squad will meet Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) daughter, Jennifer Kim (Malese Jow), in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Liabilities," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will be on red alert upon the discovery that somewhere in Los Angeles is a ticking time bomb. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the others' job is to locate an underground spy who is allegedly the source of all the chaos. This person has somehow acquired an arsenal of bomb materials that he is gearing to unleash in the city. To find the culprit, Callen and Sam (LL Cool J) believes that the perfect person is Granger's only child, Jennifer.

Jennifer once made a living doing spy work. When she was put under a witness protection, she had to give that all up. This is going to be the first time the NCIS team will reach out to anyone from Granger's family since he disappeared in season 8. He was stabbed in the lower back by the mole in the squad, but was saved. When an assassin attempted to poison him, he decided to leave the hospital and track down the enemies himself. In truth, Ferrer passed away in 2017 due to cancer. Although his storyline was left hanging, it was understood that he would no longer return to the NCIS.

Last episode, the squad finally located where Hetty (Linda Hunt) was being kept in Vietnam. Callen, Sam Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) met with her old war veteran friends to save her. Fortunately, they got to her in time before her captors could kill her. In LA, Mosley (Nia Long) handled being the team's support system well. She had Nell's (Renée Felice Smith) sister work with her and Eric (Barrett Foa) to provide the Vietnam group more details on where Hetty could possibly be.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.