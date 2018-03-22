'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 16 Spoilers: Callen to Be Tried for Treason?

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) will test the limit of the law when he tries to save his father from certain death in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Warriors of Peace," the promo reveals that Callen's dad, Nikita Aleksandr Reznikov (Daniel J. Travanti), is about to be apprehended by the Diplomatic Security Service. Apparently, he is going to be used in a trade arranged by the US and Iran. The Iranians have taken hostage two American photographers and to release them, they want Nikita. The promo shows an agitated Callen trying to explain to the rest of his team why his father is involved in the political tug of war.

According to Callen, Iran is doing it for the Russians, as the two have formed a deal. The Russians will provide missiles to their military in exchange for Nikita.

When Kensi (Daniela Ruah) asks the others what they can do to stop the trade, Mosley (Nia Long) arrives and makes clear that they cannot do anything. She says that the exchange has been scheduled in the next two days. The order came from the highest level of the US government. Any attempt to derail the arrangement will be considered an act of treason.

Callen may look resigned after Mosley's speech, but he is not about to let his father be used in a power struggle between two countries. Kensi, Sam (LL Cool J) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) will likely not care if they will be breaking the law. They cannot let Nikita be taken away, not now when he and Callen are finally fixing their relationship.

Elsewhere, Hetty (Linda Hunt) will come to see Mosley to thank her for helping in the rescue mission in Vietnam. She says she wants to help since the higher-ups are going after Mosley for breaking the protocol.

In the previous episode, viewers could feel the coldness in the way the two women treated each other. Hetty was sure that Mosley was assigned to the team for a specific purpose. Although she was thankful that Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) substitute seemed to have preserved her own backbone while still under the control of the higher-ups, she needed more time to make sure. The episode also revealed that Granger had indeed passed away. His daughter, Jennifer Kim (Malese Jow), confirmed the news to the NCIS.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.