'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 17 Spoilers: Mosley to Fire Callen From Squad?

Callen's (Chris O'Donnell) friends will fear what Mosley (Nia Long) is planning for him in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "The Monster," a sneak peek shows Kensi (Daniela Ruah), Sam (LL Cool J) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) worrying where Callen is. They are being called by Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux) for orientation of the next case they will handle and the agent is missing.

Deeks wants to know if Mosley has fired Callen from the NCIS. In truth, the director has a special assignment for him. She will offer him a chance to be her partner a joint ATF mission. The goal is to capture a dangerous individual who has a connection to Mosley. The others must be thinking that Callen is gone because the boss got rid of him.

While Mosley and Callen are working on the ATF case, the rest of the team will track down a missing person. In their probe, they will discover that the disappearance is the work of a sick man. The culprit is a killer who gets a gruesome kick carving out his victims while equally vile voyeurs pay huge amounts of money to watch.

In another teaser, Hidoko and Deeks shadowing a woman. They are telling the backup group that she is beginning to act suspiciously. Then, the target heads inside an abandoned theater. The NCIS agents follow her with guns drawn.

When Hidoko and Deeks get inside, they see the woman delirious and crying. A spotlight is visible behind her. There, on the stage, is a man strapped like a puppet. He had cuts all over his body. Some parts even look like they were sewn.

Deeks' repulsed reaction to the corpse is relatable. Whoever did it must be a kind of monster among men. The victim must be the Navy man the squad is searching for. The soldier disappeared without a trace while working on some of the most sensitive cases for the Department of Defense concerning China and North Korea.

In the previous episode, the NCIS handled a personal case. Callen's father, Nikita Aleksandr Reznikov (Daniel J. Travanti), was apprehended by the Diplomatic Security Service. It was revealed that he was being used as a bargaining chip in an agreement between U.S. and Iran. The Iranians wanted Nikita in exchange for releasing two American photographers who were held hostage. It turned out that the demand came from Russia. The KGB wanted Nikita. They promised Iran more missiles if they would deliver the spy.

Callen did his best to stop the exchange, but it proved to be impossible. The last time he saw his father was on the Turkey–Iran border. From the start, Mosley told him that Nikita's fate was sealed. The highest level of the U.S. government agreed to the deal. If Callen or anyone on his team tried to stop the transaction, they would be labeled as traitors. Mosley said that they would be tried for treason.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.