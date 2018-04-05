Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen's (Chris O'Donnell) girlfriend, Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly), will be back in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Vendetta," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be teaming up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for a case.

Anna and her team have valuable information about a notorious international weapons dealer that the NCIS has been investigating for a while. Their source is the retired KGB officer, Arkady Kolcheck (Vyto Ruginis), Anna's father. According to him, the target will be returning to the U.S. for a hush-hush operation. The NCIS and ATF will work together to capture the criminal before he escapes from their clutches again.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Eric (Barrett Foa) taking on a large role in the operation. He will be tasked to go undercover as a bank IT technician.

While the tech operator has always been included in all the cases of the NCIS, it is infrequent that he goes out in the field. He always stays snug and protected inside the headquarters while the rest run after the criminals. Eric is going to need to polish off his acting skills to pull off this assignment. In a sneak peek released, it becomes apparent that it is Hetty's (Linda Hunt) idea to send in Eric.

The clip shows Callen in a video conference with the rest of the squad. Hetty is trying to cover her eyes after seeing a half-naked Arkady standing in the background. The Russian tells him that the weapons dealer will be in Los Angeles because he wants revenge for his bungled operation last time. Then, the agents discuss tactics, deciding that going undercover will provide them more information. Since Kensi (Daniela Ruah), Sam (LL Cool J) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) cannot do it because their identities are already compromised, they suggest Nell (Renée Felice Smith). Hetty, however, chooses Eric, making the others worry if he is ready for the task.

In the previous episode, the squad took on a case without Callen. He was specifically requested by Mosley (Nia Long) to work with her and the ATF and capture a criminal at large. It was also Hetty who suggested that the director team up with Callen.

Later on, details about who the individual was and how he was connected to Mosley were revealed. The two were once romantically involved, and Mosley had a son with him. Still, it has not stopped her from wanting to put her ex in jail. The hunt is still on and Callen believes that in time, more of Mosley's secrets would be exposed.

As for the rest of the crew, they had to hunt down a monster criminal. It all started when a Navy man went missing. He was handling the most sensitive cases for the Department of Defense concerning China and North Korea.

The body of the missing man was discovered in an abandoned theater by Deeks and Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux). The culprit cut his body parts and then sew them back. Apparently, his modus was carving the flesh of his victims while being watched by voyeurs for large sums of money.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.