'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 19 Spoilers: Sam Teams Up With Hidoko in Covert Mission

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

It is time for Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux) and Sam (LL Cool J) to team up in a huge case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Outside the Lines," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to investigate a huge-scale theft. A cryptocurrency farm was robbed of more than $10 million in Bitcoin codes.

To find the culprits, two agents will be sent to go undercover. Hidoko will have no problem with the assignment. Since she is relatively new in Los Angeles, the bad guys do not know her identity yet. The same, however, cannot be said for Sam. Most of his aliases are already compromised. In fact, the reason he was not assigned to the cover mission involving the Russian goon was this. There is a big chance that his cover will get blown in the middle of the operation.

A promo photo released seems to suggest that this is exactly what will happen. In the image, Sam is with three others, and his hands are tied with duct tape. Hidoko is nowhere to be seen, although they are shown arriving at the suspect's lair together.

Both look confident in the mission, even Sam when his safety is compromised. If he ends up being in trouble, it will be up to his team to get him out of there alive. Hidoko's duty is to focus on getting important details about the robbery. No matter what happens, they must find out where the millions of Bitcoins has gone.

In the previous episode, the team worked with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to hunt down a Russian criminal. Sokolov (Costas Mandylor) returned to the U.S. for revenge. His previous operation was busted, thanks to Callen and the team.

It was Arkady Kolcheck (Vyto Ruginis), the retired KGB officer, who warned the NCIS about the threat. His many connections advised him about Sokolov's planned arrival in the country. Arkady is also Anna's (Bar Paly) father. The ATP agent was briefly seen in the episode, but it was not until the end that she saw some action.

After learning that Arkady betrayed him, Sokolov went and abducted the fellow Russian. For a while, it looked like Anna's father was a goner as he was tortured badly. Also, Sokolov told Callen's group the wrong place where he would drop off Arkady. Fortunately, Eric (Barrett Foa), who was sent undercover as a bank IT technician, alerted them about the trap. Callen and the others managed to trace where Sokolov was hiding, just when the Russian was forcing Eric to transfer millions of dollars in his account.

Anna, however, got there before them. She saved Eric and assisted him out of the building. Then, she came back for Sokolov.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Anna killed the Russian. She shot him multiple times until he was dead. Her actions surprised the NCIS agents, especially Callen. Although he knew that his girlfriend was more than capable of using a gun, it was the first time he saw her killing anyone, let alone in cold blood. It was an eye-opening experience for Callen.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.