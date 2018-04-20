'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 19 Spoilers: Squad Hunts Down Most Wanted Narco-Terrorist

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and the squad will hunt down one of the dodgiest narco-terrorists in the game in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Outside the Lines," the synopsis reveals that a huge-scale theft case will be passed on to the NCIS. Apparently, one of the cryptocurrency farms in the city was robbed of more than $10 million in Bitcoin codes. As Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) explain to a bewildered Kensi (Daniela Ruah) in the promo, the thieves ran away with an important hard drive, the one that contains offline key chains to access the Bitcoin from cold storage. One of the culprits managed to get away after killing his partner.

While the theft seems to be a regular case for the police, the NCIS is brought to the picture because of the sightings of two of the associates the narco-terrorist, Barry Stone (David Meunier).

Security footages in the farm show a man and a woman waiting outside. They are Reeves (Dan Feurriegel) and Sasha (Lara Clear), loyal henchmen of the infamous criminal.

Sam (LL Cool J) says if they are in the U.S., so is Stone. Clearly, he knows the mafia boss from past encounters. Sam is shown informing Kensi that Stone is at the top of the food chain. Eric calls him the European Pablo Escobar.

While Callen keeps an eye out on Sasha, it is up to Kensi and Nell to keep surveillance on Reeves. Sam and Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux), on the other hand, have important roles to do.

The two will go undercover and infiltrate Stone's group. In a sneak peek, the plan is for Sam and Hidoko to reel in Reeves with the promise of half a million in diamonds. One of the goons, albeit suspicious, leads the agents inside the abandoned plant that the mafia has made headquarters. Kensi is outside with a sniper rifle, ready to serve as back up in case things will not go as planned.

In the previous episode, the NCIS worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to track down a Russian criminal. Sokolov (Costas Mandylor) reportedly returned to the U.S. to continue his busted operation from last time. He wanted to get revenge on the NCIS agents who messed up his carefully laid out plans.

It was Arkady Kolcheck (Vyto Ruginis) who told Callen about Sokolov's reappearance. The retired KGB officer knew that the Americans would not waste a chance to nab the Russian any chance they got.

When Sokolov learned what Arkady did, he abducted and tortured him. Anna (Bar Paly), who worked with the ATF and also Arkady's daughter, was unstoppable. When she got her hands on Sokolov, she killed him in cold blood. She first led Eric, who was undercover that time, to safety in order to avoid any witness to the crime. Then, she shot the Russian multiple times. Callen was shocked when he found out what his girlfriend did. Anna had her reasons, but she was not willing to share it with Callen yet.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.