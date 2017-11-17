'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 8 Spoilers: Squad Meets Nell's Annoying Sister

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Nell's (Renée Felice Smith) big sister Sydney (Ashley Spiller) will appear in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "This Is What We Do," the synopsis reveals that the squad will tackle a new case involving a vicious attack on several California Highway Patrol officers. Apparently, there is a group of unidentified assailants who crossed borders and brought chaos in the American soil. It is up to the NCIS to locate the culprits. To help the team with the assignment, Homeland Security will send over a specialist.

The promo shows Harley (Andrea Bordeaux) leading a young woman to the headquarters. When they meet Nell and Eric (Barrett Foa), the intelligence analyst looks so surprised. Eric feels that he has already met Sydney before. When he asks, she replies that they saw each other when her sister brought him for dinner. Nell is then forced to introduce Sydney as her sibling, and she does not look happy about it. Harley can only state that her job in the NCIS continues to bring her surprises.

Meanwhile, Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi, recently talked to Parade about having Nia Long playing the squad's boss. According to her, Mosley has yet to give up on separating her character from Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). Ruah also talked about how the NCIS is adjusting to the new boss' leadership style.

"... She is filling his [Granger's] shoes which are pretty big shoes to fill. She is causing havoc because this team has a very unorthodox, specific way of doing things and getting things done, and she is in the way of that because she is all about protocol and making sure that we follow the book because everybody has to be responsible for their actions, including her. She is very much thrown off by how this team does things, but we get the job done," Ruah said.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.