'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Episode 9 Spoilers: Callen Investigates CIA Friend's Abduction

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional photo for "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9

Callen's (Chris O'Donnell) friend, CIA Agent Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush), will be in trouble in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Fool Me Twice," the synopsis reveals that Joelle will ask for Callen's help in a difficult situation. Apparently, the CIA agent was kidnapped but managed to escape her captors.

Her version of what really happened, however, will spark doubts in the NCIS members' minds, even Callen's. The squad has reasons to believe that Joelle is hiding something. Her backstory does not coincide with the evidence they will find during the investigation. Callen will be in half a mind to help his friend or call out her deceit.

Last episode, the NCIS team took on a case involving a group of assailants who killed several California Highway Patrol officers. The criminals entered the US illegally. To help the squad, Homeland Security sent over a specialist, who happened to be Nell's (Renée Felice Smith) big sister Sydney (Ashley Spiller).

The agents immediately realized that the intelligence analyst had issues with her sibling. Eric (Barrett Foa), in particular, heard a lot of bad things about Sydney from Nell, from how annoying she was to how she never treated her like an equal.

Meanwhile, fans of the series are impatiently waiting for more details regarding Hetty's (Linda Hunt) storyline. Previously, it was revealed that she was being held a prisoner in Vietnam. Her abductor has set up an auction to sell her to the highest bidder. Smith told TVLine that Hetty would come back. According to her, Nell would be one of the key persons in the search for the missing NCIS head.

"She is coming back," Smith reassured, but without giving an exact timetable. "Nell plays a major role in finding her and uncovering that mystery."

The actress also revealed an interesting tidbit that she got after having lunch with Hunt, "She just recently shot a scene with a 500-lb. Tiger! Linda is beyond brave."

"NCIS: Los Angeles" airs Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.