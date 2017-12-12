NCIS Los Angeles Season 9 Spoilers: Sam Celebrates First Christmas Without Michelle

Facebook/NCISLA Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and partner G Callen (Chris O'Donnell) in one of the episodes of 'NCIS Los Angeles'

Expect a heartbreaking episode in the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "All Is Bright," Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) will be struggling to celebrate the holidays for the first time after the death of his wife Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis) in season 8.

In the episode called "Uncaged," Michelle was kidnapped and held captive in a portable freezer by a group of men who were demanding for the release of former Sudanese dictator Tahir Khaled (Anslem Richardson). But despite Khaled's release, the kidnappers did not hold up their end of the deal. Because of being enclosed in a freezer for a long time, Michelle died from carbon dioxide poisoning. After almost being dismembered by Tahir, Sam was able to recover her body intact and gave her a proper rest.

For the upcoming episode, Sam will try to find a way for him and his children to celebrate the holidays despite their big loss.

On the other hand, reports about the episode also revealed that the team will look into the case of a ransomware attack that caused a massive power interruption in West Los Angeles. Because of this, all the activities in the city had been paralyzed. This means that the team will have to work fast in order to restore the city's power supply and bring the situation in the city back to normal right before the holidays.

The episode will feature several guest stars, including Alicia Fuentes as Lisandra Tena, Jordan L. Jones as Brady, Eli Bildner as Edgar Parsons, Uriah Shelton as Finn, David Grant Wright as Oliver Decker, Miriam Flynn as Marilyn Parsons, Alejandro Cardenas as Jose Fuentes and Bruce Beatty as George Forester.

CBS will air the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.