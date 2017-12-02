'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Hamilton Plots Revenge against Pride

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) is going after Pride (Scott Bakula) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Mirror Mirror," the synopsis reveals that the disgraced politician is planning his revenge against the NCIS agent. Rita Deveraux (Chelsea Field) will reportedly warn Pride that Hamilton is about to make a deal with the police to get him out of prison. Last season, he was captured after Pride made him admit to his crimes regarding the Clearwater situation.

Hamilton cannot wait to come after the agent and make him pay for what he did. Pride destroyed his career and no matter what happens, the mayor vows that the agent will rue the day he went against the politician. After learning Hamilton's plans, Pride and the others will rehash the case, hoping to find out who is the politician's mystery partner. This is the only way they can do to spoil the mayor's bargaining chip. Pride, in particular, has no wish to see the evil man out of jail.

Last episode, Pride once again went rogue to save a bunch of homeless kids. When a petty officer was found dead, the authorities immediately declared the poor children as suspects. Pride broke protocol and launched a different operation, one that the higher ups did not approve. Surprisingly, Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) supported him while the rest of the squad were debating on what to do in the melee.

It turned out that the petty officer was killed by a group of robbers. The victim had in his possession a camera where the goons hid diamonds worth millions of dollars. The homeless kids were cleared and the true criminals captured. Pride's actions were once again scrutinized. The others could not blame him, though, since, at the end of the day, innocent lives were saved.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 episode 10 will air on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.