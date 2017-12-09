'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Pride's Lady Friend will Save the Day for Squad

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride's (Scott Bakula) love interest, reserve JAG Officer Rita Deveraux (Chelsea Field), will have an important intel to share in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Mirror Mirror," the synopsis reveals that Pride's old friend and former New Orleans ADA knows a vital detail about the disgraced Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber). It looks like the politician is planning to make a deal with the authorities so he can get out of prison the soonest time possible. Rita thinks Pride should know so he and his team can prepare for what is to come.

It was Pride's doing that sent Hamilton to jail. After he went rogue, he abducted the mayor and forced him to admit to his crimes. Hamilton is only biding his time until he can get his revenge on the NCIS agent. Rita's warning will alert Pride and his squad of Hamilton's scheme. Before he was arrested, the NCIS had a suspicion that Hamilton has a partner. This mystery person must be the overseer of the politician's operations.

Pride and the others will need to rehash the Clearwater case and comb through the evidence again. Perhaps this time, they will get a clear lead about the partner's whereabouts. They need to move fast, since Hamilton may be thinking the same thing. He may be using the identity of his associate as a bargaining chip with the police. The mayor must never be allowed to leave prison. Pride has a sinking feeling he will not get another chance to nab him again.

Last episode, the NCIS worked on a case involving the death of a petty officer. It was a sensitive assignment for both Pride and Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) as it involved homeless kids. When the evidence points out to the children as suspects for the murder, the NCIS agents were sure that there was something wrong with the probe. Pride went rogue and Gregorio helped him, while the rest of the team hoped that the others' gut feeling was correct. It turned out that a group of robbers killed the officer in order to retrieve diamonds worth millions of dollars they hid in his camera.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.