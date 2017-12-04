'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Squad to Rehash Clearwater Case

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans"

Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team will rehash the investigation on the Clearwater case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Mirror Mirror," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will receive intelligence that Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) will be making a deal with the police to get out of prison. Last installment, he was arrested after admitting to being the mastermind behind several murders in the Clearwater area. If Pride did not go rogue and abduct the politician, they would not be able to prove anything against him.

Hamilton is reportedly planning his revenge against Pride. After his crimes were revealed, his entire career was destroyed. He is just biding his time until he can present a bargaining chip to the authorities and get out of jail. Pride and the others think that Hamilton has a partner who assisted him in all of his criminal activities. The identity of the person is still a mystery. The squad will review the Clearwater case again, hoping that the pieces of evidence will lead them to the right path.

Pride going rogue seems to be becoming a regular occurrence in the series. Last episode, he once against broke protocol when he saved some homeless kids. The squad was working a case involving a petty officer who was murdered. The evidence pointed out to the children being the culprits. With Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) at his side, Pride set out to prove that the kids were innocent. It turned out that he was right.

A group of robbers hid diamonds worth millions of dollars in the officer's camera. When the criminals found the officer, they killed him. Pride once again saved the day, but his actions worried his team. During the investigation, the others, except Gregorio, were reluctant to help him. They knew Pride was already in trouble with the higher-ups for his past rule breakings.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 episode 10 will air on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.