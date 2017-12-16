'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: LaSalle Meets Percy's Ex-Partner

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Percy's (Shalita Grant) former partner at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives will make an appearance in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Monster," the synopsis reveals the squad will be investigating a deadly armed robbery. When the evidence reveals that the crime is connected to an undercover ATF operation, Percy will reach out to her ex-associate, Jake Roman (L. Steven Taylor), for some answers. This will give her colleagues, especially LaSalle (Lucas Black), a chance to meet Roman and maybe chat about Percy's old ways when she was still working at the ATF.

The episode is also expected to shed light on Pride's (Scott Bakula) status in the NCIS. Last time, he was put on probation after breaking protocol once again and abducting Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber). It all started when reserve JAG Officer Rita Deveraux (Chelsea Field) warned the agent that the disgraced politician would be offering a bargaining chip to the authorities in exchange for his freedom.

Apparently, Hamilton was willing to reveal the identity of his secret partner, the one was working with him during the entire Clearwater incident. Pride and his team had several suspects on who could possibly be the mayor's subordinate but they had no solid evidence to show. Things took a turn for the worse when the people who worked with Hamilton before he was captured ended up being killed one by one.

Pride knew that it was only a matter of time until Hamilton became the next victim. He had to work fast and force the man to reveal the identity of his partner so they could close the Clearwater case once and for all. Up until the end, Hamilton refused to confess. The squad, however, managed to locate incriminating evidence against a judge. He was the secret associate.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.