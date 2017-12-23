'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Percy to Reunite with ATP Colleagues

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Percy (Shalita Grant) will reunite with some of her former colleagues at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Monster," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will be teaming up with the ATP in a new assignment. When New Orleans is rocked by a deadly armed robbery, the squad will be tapped to investigate. The preliminary probe will reveal that the crime is linked to an undercover ATF operation. Pride will send in Percy to reconnect with her ex-partner, Jake Roman (L. Steven Taylor), to get vital information.

Meeting Roman will give the squad insights on Percy's life before she joined the NOLA squad. LaSalle (Lucas Black) will definitely want to get to know his love interest's former associate. He will want to discern if Roman and Percy's relationship went beyond friendship. Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to reveal how the higher ups will deal with Pride's recent rule breaking. The senior agent once again disregarded protocol when he forced the disgraced Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) to reveal his mysterious partner in the Clearwater affair.

It was reserve JAG Officer Rita Deveraux (Chelsea Field) who warned Pride about Hamilton's plans. According to her, the politician would be offering a bargaining chip to the authorities in exchange of his freedom. When the people connected to the Clearwater case were killed one by one, Pride knew that it was the work of Hamilton's partner. He wanted to silence everyone who could tell the police about his identity. The criminal turned out to be a powerful judge in the city. If Pride did not get to Hamilton like he did, the mayor would have been the next to die.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.