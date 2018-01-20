'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Squad Learns More of Pride's Family Secrets

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride (Scott Bakula) and his family's sad story will be featured in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Ties That Bind," the synopsis reveals that the squad will know more about Pride's mother when they handle a case involving a petty officer. When the victim is discovered, murdered, the trail will lead the authorities to a family-owned nightclub. In a cruel twist of fate, Pride will recognize the place as the same one his mom used to perform in the past.

In the series' storyline, Pride's mother remains unnamed. This suggests that he never knew her and that he grew up with his dad. It now looks like the woman was a club dancer. Pride's subordinates will understand that this is a sensitive topic for him and will not pry. If ever the senior agent shares anything with his squad, they will be okay with anything he is willing to give.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see LaSalle (Lucas Black) getting an urgent call from home. After a quick request for a leave, he will return to Alabama where the rest of his family reside. Fans are well acquainted with LaSalle's dad, Beau (Michael Angelo Pniewski). He visited the agent once in the big Easy to convince him once again to take over the family business.

The LaSalles own a successful oil company in Alabama. Beau made no secret of the fact that he wanted his son to quit his job and follow his legacy. The spoilers indicate that the emergency has something to do with his sister, Rose (Rebecca Luker). It may be she who has reached out to him, asking for him to go home. Beau may be in trouble and needs his son to take over his tasks.

Last episode, the NCIS handled a case involving Sebastian's (Rob Kerkovich) high school friend. She and her partner were attending a convention when the other was found murdered. The FBI got involved because the friend was on the radar as a suspected hacker. Sebastian helped clear her name and they went out on a date to catch up.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.