Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Dr. Wade (CCH Pounder) will participate in a special campaign courtesy of the city mayor in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "A New Dawn," the synopsis reveals that with Mardi Gras just around the corner, the citizens of the Big Easy are busy with preparations. A special election campaign is reportedly being planned for Mayor Zahra Taylor (Amanda Warren) and Wade is going to be one of those who will spearhead it. The promo photos also show the squad having a good time at the said event. Everyone is present, from Wade, Pride (Scott Bakula), LaSalle (Lucas Black), Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich), Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) and Patton (Daryl Mitchell).

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the team working on a case involving the death of a petty officer. He was murdered while helping a refugee family. Apparently, these people are being recruited by terrorists. In the photos, the NCIS agents are shown checking the crime scene. A body covered by a black tarp is sprawled in the middle of a train track. The episode is also expected to see LaSalle finally deciding what he intends to do with his inheritance. Last time, it was revealed that his father made him the executor of his will and put him in charge of the family business.

When LaSalle received an urgent phone call from his sister, Rose (Rebecca Luker), he had no way of expecting the sad news. His father, Beau (Michael Angelo Pniewski), passed away. LaSalle hurried to Alabama to be with his family. It was then revealed that Beau wanted him to take over the family business. They own a successful oil company in the Southern state. When his old man went to visit him in New Orleans in the past, it was mentioned that he wanted his boy to continue his legacy.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.