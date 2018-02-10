'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Percy Goes Uncover for the FBI

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Percy (Shalita Grant) will see some action as she takes on an undercover assignment for the FBI in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "The Last Mile," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will be teaming up with the Bureau for a sensitive case. Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) will personally come to ask Pride's (Scott Bakula) help in an opioids theft investigation. Apparently, the FBI is planning an "off-the-books" method to capture the criminals and they need someone who can go covert for them. Percy will be chosen to work alongside Isler. She is supposed to act as the getaway driver while the FBI man infiltrates the target group.

Percy's time with the NCIS is slowly drawing to a close. It has been reported that Grant would be leaving the series before the current installment ends. Her last appearance will be on episode 17, scheduled to air on April 3. The actress' departure is said to be a personal decision on her part. Her agent previously revealed that she wanted to try new challenges. "The Last Mile" must be part of the arc leading to her final goodbye with the team. It still remains to be seen how Percy would leave the NCIS. The fans can only hope that the character will not be killed while in the field.

There is also the distressing question on what will happen to her relationship with LaSalle (Lucas Black). Since day one, the two have been circling around each other. Percy was jealous when his ex-girlfriend showed up last time. Though the pair are not officially together, viewers can see that they like each other more than friends. Percy's exit is expected to take its toll on LaSalle. His condition is not exactly the best for the past episodes. His dad, Beau (Michael Angelo Pniewski), just passed away. He also does not know what to do with the oil company he inherited.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 episode 15 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.