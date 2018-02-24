'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 16 Spoilers: Squad Hunts Down Fake NCIS Agents

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team will be tracking down two fake NCIS agents in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the March 6 episode titled "Empathy," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be handling an abduction case. A congressional aide has gone missing hours after a hitman saved her from certain death. Apparently, two men have been posing as members of the NCIS. They used the cover to get to her, but their plan was foiled by the assassin. Pride and the others will attempt to follow her trail and determine why people want her dead.

Elsewhere, LaSalle (Lucas Black) will have some life-altering decisions to make. With his father's death, the responsibility of taking care of his sick brother went to him. LaSalle's sibling is bipolar. Beau (Michael Angelo Pniewski) supervised his well-being in Alabama when he was alive. Now, LaSalle has to make a decision about his brother's future. The past episodes have been difficult for the NCIS agent. He does not know what to do with an oil company that his dad passed on to him.

Meanwhile, the episode titled "The Last Mile" will see Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) approaching Pride with an assignment. The FBI is investigating an opioids theft case. Isler is about to go undercover to catch the culprits, but he needs some backup. Percy (Shalita Grant) will be chosen to work alongside him. She will be designated as Isler's getaway driver in case something goes wrong.

The episode will be one of the last ones where Grant will be appearing. Earlier this month, it was announced that she would be leaving the CBS series before the current installment ends. Grant's last episode will reportedly air on April 3. Her decision to leave is said to be personal. Her agent said it was time for her to explore other options in her career.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.