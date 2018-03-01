Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional image for 'NCIS: New Orleans'

The next episode of "NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 is airing in a few days, and spoilers suggest that it will heavily focus on Lasalle's (Lucas Black) brother. Preview for episode 16 reveals that his brother will be an integral part of the story, as Lasalle will need to make tough decisions that can tremendously affect his brother's future.

Titled "Empathy," the upcoming episode will follow the members of the NCIS team as they investigate the disappearance of a congressional aide. What makes his disappearance even more mysterious is the fact that the incident happens just shortly after a hitman saves her from two men pretending to be NCIS agents.

The synopsis for episode 16 also reveals that Lasalle will deal with a major struggle as he needs to make some life-changing decisions that have to do with his brother's future. It remains to be seen what these decisions will be, but the preview hints that trouble is ahead for Lasalle's brother.

It is interesting to know how integral Lasalle's brother will be in the story of episode 16, considering that it has been a while since fans last saw him on the show. Cade (Clayne Crawford), Lasalle's brother, only appeared a few times in the show's debut season. Despite him being part of the upcoming episode, however, there is no guarantee that viewers will see his character in the flesh. Crawford currently has a major role in "Lethal Weapon" so it is hard to imagine him appearing in "NCIS: New Orleans," which airs on a different network.

Meanwhile, episode 16 could be the last "NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 episode to feature Shalita Grant as Percy. Considering that, the fact that Percy is not mentioned in the synopsis for episode 16 is quite intriguing. Fans can only hope this isn't another case of a character who ends up exiting the show without proper closure.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 episode 16 airs on March 6 on CBS.