'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 17 Spoilers: Squad Goes Treasure Hunting

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team will go searching for a 200-year-old enigma in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Treasure Hunt," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS squad will be tapped to investigate the murder of a Navy captain. He reportedly died while searching for a treasure during the annual Contraband Days pirate festival. The captain is said to be after a valuable fleur-de-lis made of marble and gold. To find his killer, the group will have to follow the track of the treasure and see where it will take them.

The promo photos show Pride and Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) finding a book covered in purple velvet hidden in some abandoned attic. It contains a map that seems to be pointing to the fleur-de-lis' location. Sebastian will be joined by Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) and a treasure hunter, Michelle Faucheux (Teal Wicks), in the search. The trail will lead them to a graveyard. They must hurry, though. Someone dangerous is after the treasure and they must find it first.

Last episode, LaSalle (Lucas Black) had to decide what was best for his sick brother. Cade (Clayne Crawford) has a bipolar disorder and he needed constant help. Before their father died, he was the one in charge of taking care of him. Beau's (Michael Angelo Pniewski) death left all of them reeling. LaSalle was left to choose if he would stick with the NCIS or go home to Alabama for good and manage the family's oil company. He also needed to consider the best recourse for Cade.

Meanwhile, the episode also revealed that Pride's mother was still alive. She was not in the U.S., though. Fans of the series are aware that the woman left her family when Pride was still a kid. He revealed that she was once a performer at a bar. In the last minutes of the episode, Pride played a song in the piano, dedicated to her. It looks like more of this storyline will be featured in the upcoming episodes.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.