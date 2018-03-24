'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 18 Spoilers: Sebastian Becomes a Guerilla for a Day

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) will see some action in the South American jungle in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Welcome to the Jungle," the synopsis reveals that some of the NCIS agents will be traveling to South America for an assignment.

A former colleague of Pride (Scott Bakula) will reportedly ask for his help in a classified operation. When it becomes apparent that the case has been compromised, the friend has to think of a way to salvage the situation.

This is where Pride will come in. He will bring with him Sebastian and Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito). The promotional photos show the three in full uniform. In the images, they are seen helping a comrade who was shot.

While Sebastian has had his share of field work, this is going to be his first time scouring the jungle for enemies. Before he was promoted to a field agent, he worked as a forensic examiner for the team.

It took a while for Sebastian to be adjusted to his new work. Gregorio was a lot of help, coaching him from the proper way of holding a gun, to dealing with antagonistic criminals. His mettle will surely be tested once he is put in the middle of nowhere, like a guerilla.

Pride's decision to choose to pair may also be a source of confusion to some. In dangerous missions like these, LaSalle (Lucas Black) is usually his go-to guy.

The agent, however, has been experiencing hurdles since his father, Beau (Michael Angelo Pniewski), died. LaSalle was forced to take over the family business in Alabama. He also had to decide what was best for his sick bother, Cade (Clayne Crawford), who has bipolar disorder. Then, his partner and love interest, Percy (Shalita Grant), decided to leave the team.

In the previous episode, Percy and LaSalle did not get the closure they need. Percy avoided LaSalle, opting to spend her final night with a few members of the team.

The episode "Treasure Hunt" was the last one for Grant. Although Grant's last episode in the show was scheduled to air on April 3, some changes in the scheduling put it about a month earlier.

Previously, it was reported that she would be exiting the show for personal reasons. The decision was reportedly a mutual one between her and the producers. Grant's manager mentioned that it was time for a change and that the actress would be moving on to the next great thing.

Before she became a series regular in the CBS series, Grant was active in the Broadway. She became a fixture in the "NCIS: New Orleans" in season 2.

There is still no news if Grant will continue to work on television or try her luck again in the theater.

Grant's departure came less than two years since Zoe McLellan, who played Meredith Brody, left the show. McLellan's exit came as a huge surprise to many fans. There were no goodbyes arranged for her in the storyline.

Before season 3 aired, it was reported that the actress would no longer appear in the next installment. In the season 2 finale, McLellan's Character, Brody, had her career compromised when she was involved with a Homeland Security agent who turned out to be a zealot.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.