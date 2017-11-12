'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Squad Rallies to Help Wade's Son

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans"

Dr. Wade's (CCH Pounder) son, Danny (Christopher Meyer), will be asking for the squad's help in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Sins of the Father," the synopsis reveals that Danny has been assaulted at his girlfriend's house. When he comes around, he discovers that she is missing. Danny will personally seek Pride (Scott Bakula) to ask for his assistance in searching for his girlfriend. Unfortunately, things will take a turn for the worse when Wade's son is abducted as well.

The promo shows Pride successfully finding Danny's girlfriend. It looks like Danny has agreed to an exchange, his life for his ladylove's. In the clip, Danny is seen standing beside an unidentified man, blood running down his chin. Dr. Wade is shown ordering Pride to return her son safely to her. The senior agent will take his friend's words seriously. He will move heaven and earth to find Danny.

The clues point to Pride going rogue once again. He did this before when he abducted Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) in the past. The rest of the team will try to stop their leader but to no avail. The promo shows Pride torturing a man because he wants the prisoner to know the horrors he will do if the latter will not share the information he needs.

In February, Pounder promised that when Danny appears again in the series, his storyline would be an interesting one.

"I think you'll see Danny after real life exams are over. People often forget that these actors are really young and they do actually have to have their school work done and teachers on board and then some want to go to college, so you haven't seen very much of Danny or Pride's daughter because they're all finishing up. I think it's going to be a moment before we see them again and there should be interesting stories once he's free to work, once the actor's free to work," Pounder said.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.