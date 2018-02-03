'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: LaSalle to Say Goodbye to Percy

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

LaSalle's (Lucas Black) on-again-off-again love story with colleague Percy (Shalita Grant) is coming to an end in the current installment of "NCIS: New Orleans."

According to recent reports, Grant is exiting the CBS show before season 4 ends. It has been confirmed that she will appear last in episode 17, set to air on April 3. The decision for the actress to leave is reportedly a mutual agreement between her and the show's producers. Grant's agent said that it was time for her to move on to a new challenge. Fans of the series are sad to say goodbye to her character. Percy has been part of the NCIS squad since season 1. Throughout the series' run, she and LaSalle have developed a special friendship, although neither had the courage to take it to the next level.

Percy's departure will hit the rest of the team hard, especially LaSalle. He seems to be saying goodbye to a lot of important people in his life. Last episode, the agent had to return to his hometown in Alabama due to a family emergency. His sister, Rose (Rebecca Luker), delivered the sad news that their father was dead. Beau (Michael Angelo Pniewski) made LaSalle the executor of his will and put him in charge of the family business. They own a successful oil company in Alabama. Beau once visited his son in the Big Easy, hoping to convince him to take over the business.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode titled "A New Dawn" will see the squad investigating the murder of a petty officer. The synopsis reveals that the man died while helping a refugee family that is being recruited by terrorists. The episode will also see Dr. Wade (CCH Pounder) working on a special campaign planned for Mayor Zahra Taylor (Amanda Warren). The event is for the upcoming Mardi Gras celebration. Promo photos show the entire squad having a good time in the party. Pride (Scott Bakula), LaSalle, Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich), Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) and Patton (Daryl Mitchell) are all present. Conveniently, Percy is not there.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.