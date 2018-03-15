'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: Pride Brings Team To South America To Help A Friend

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Scott Bakula as Cassius Pride in NCIS New Orleans

Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team will go on a trip for another mission in the next episode of "NCIS: New Orleans" season 4.

According to the episode titled "Welcome to the Jungle," Pride will travel to South America with Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) and Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) to help his friend who personally asked for his assistance to deal with a compromised classified operation.

Based on the promo photos, Pride and the team will be on full battle gears while trying to solve the case. Another photo also showed that forensics expert will inspect a dead body on the battle field.

Details about the operation remains under wraps, but it would be exciting to see the NCIS team work on a different environment outside The Big Easy for a while. It was not also revealed if Agent Lasalle (Lucas Black) and the other NCIS agents will also have a participation in the case.

The episode will feature several guest stars, including Patrick Page as Colonel Stanley Parker, Riann Steele as Sydney Halliday, Joseph Meledez as Luis Benicio, Sydney James Harcourt as Jeff Connolly, Greg Sproles as Navy Seal Lt. Daryll Watkins, Desmon Heck as Navy Seal Carter, and Justin Hooper as Navy Seal Henly.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will be the second to the last time that Sonja Percy will be seen with the rest of the team since actress Shalita Grant previously announced that she will depart the show after the episode that will air on April 3.

According to a report from Variety in January, Grant and the producers of the show had an amicable agreement about her exit. "It's just time for a change," Grant's manager, Didi Rea, told the publication. "This is about moving on to the next great thing."

The next episode of "NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 will be aired by CBS on Tuesday, March 27, at 10 p.m. EST.