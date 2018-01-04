NCIS New Orleans Season 4 Spoilers: Sebastian's Old Friend Calls For Help

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) gets an urgent call from an old pal in the next episode of 'NCIS: New Orleans' season 4

Sebastian Lund's (Rob Kerkovich) will receive a call for help in the next episode of "NCIS: New Orleans" Season 4.

In episode 12 titled "Identity Crisis," Sebastian's high school friend Adrian Conner (Kristen Hager) will call him to help her after her business partner had been murdered at the Crescent City Gaming Convention.

But according to the synopsis for the episode, FBI Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) will claim that Adrian could be the hacker that the agency's Cyber Crimes division has been hunting for a long time. This could possibly put Sebastian in a tricky position.

The episode will also feature other guest stars lie Enrique Abada as Nate Carr, Tony Demil as Mark Farrel. John-Michael Lyles as The Jackel, as well as Jason Turner as an FBI Swat Agent.

The upcoming episode will be aired by CBS on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, TVLine revealed that Special Agent Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) will be facing a different problem of his own in an episode titled "Ties That Bind." According to the report, LaSalle will have to drop whatever he is doing in an ongoing investigation into a case to go back to his hometown in Alabama.

While staying at home, LaSalle's father will reiterate his request for him to take over the management of their family business. This will put him on the spot and left him torn between working on his ideal job and working in a profession that his father wants for him. If LaSalle will agree to his father's wishes, it means that he will have to leave his job in New Orleans just to please his father. But is this the profession that he really likes to pursue himself?

The "Ties That Bind" episode will be aired by CBS on Tuesday, Jan. 23.