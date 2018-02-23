Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional image for 'NCIS: New Orleans'

Shalita Grant is exiting "NCIS: New Orleans" this fourth season, and her final appearance is only two episodes away.

Variety reported earlier this year that Grant, who plays former ATF agent Sonja Percy, was departing the series. The publication's sources revealed that there is no bad blood between Grant and the show. Apparently, her exit has nothing to do with racist and sexual harassment allegations made against showrunner Brad Kern.

"It's just time for a change. This is about moving on to the next great thing," Didi Rea, Grant's manager, said.

Grant is expected to make her final appearance in episode 17 of the fourth season, which was initially scheduled to air on April 3. However, scheduling changes were made, and the episode is now set to premiere on March 13.

According to CarterMatt, the episode, titled "Treasure Hunt" will follow the NCIS team as they investigate the murder of a Navy captain during the annual Contraband Days pirate festival. The Navy captain was looking for a precious 200-year-old marble and gold fleur-de-lis before he was killed.

It remains to be seen how Grant's character will be written out of the series, as the episode's logline offers no clues or hints as to what Percy will be doing in the episode. Fans are also surely going to miss her relationship with LaSalle (Lucas Black), as it is one of the storylines that viewers have become really devoted to.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode, titled "The Last Mile." The episode will see FBI Special Agent Raymond Isler (Derek Webster) asking Pride (Scott Bakula) for assistance with a personal case involving an off-the-records opioids theft case. Percy will also be going undercover with Isler as part of the job. Percy will pose as a getaway driver, while Isler will be the muscle.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 will return on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.