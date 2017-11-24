'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 10 Spoilers: Torres and Jack to Play Bodyguards to a Senator

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS"

Two of the agents will travel to Afghanistan as part of the security detail of a U.S. senator in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Double Down," the synopsis reveals that Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jack (Maria Bello) will be tasked to watch over Senator John Phillips (James Morrison) during Thanksgiving. The pair will be forced to return to the United States, however, when they receive a call saying the politician's son is in grave condition. The boy is reportedly in the ICU following a bloody altercation. It is up to the NCIS to investigate what happened to the senator's child and who hurt him.

Last episode, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the squad took on a case involving an international arms dealer. When Jack's MI6 friend spotted the criminal in the American soil, a shootout took place. The officer managed to call Jack and reported the incident before he died due to his injuries.

When the NCIS arrived at the scene, the security footage showed the face of the man who killed the MI6. Apparently, Jack and her friend were tracking the movements of the arms dealer before the clash, and he was on the way to see her to deliver important files.

Elsewhere, McGee's (Sean Murray) wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), went into labor three weeks early. Abby (Pauley Perrette) went with her to the hospital as they waited for the father-to-be.

In an unfortunate twist of fate, the same criminal that Gibbs and the others were tracking found his way to the hospital were Delilah was. The episode ended with the NCIS shooting the arms dealer before he could do more damage. Afterwards, McGee and his friends went to see Delilah who presented them with twins, a boy named John and a girl named Morgan.

"NCIS" season 15, episode 15 will air on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.