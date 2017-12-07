'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 10 Spoilers: Who Will Die Between Torres and Jack?

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

An important mission in Afghanistan will go horribly wrong for Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jack (Maria Bello) in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Double Down," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to escort a U.S. senator while on an official visit in the Asian country. Torres and Jack will be chosen to be part of Senator John Phillips' (James Morrison) security detail, with the higher ups fully confident in their skills considering both of their backgrounds. The assignment is supposed to be a routine one, until all hell breaks loose.

The promo shows Phillips' convoy being ambushed. His security detail has no choice but to hurry and seek protection from an advancing enemy troop. In the clip, Jack and Torres and shown at the mouth of a cave, doing surveillance. She is calmly telling the rest that a vehicle is steadily approaching their hiding place and it does not look friendly. Back in Washington, D.C., Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and some NCIS peeps are monitoring the situation.

Based on the intelligence gathered by the NCIS, it has become obvious that Jack, Torres and the others are trapped. It is only a matter of time until the enemy discovers where they are and bomb the cave where they are hiding. Pride looks discouraged by the news, but he is not someone who gives up easily. He is determined to bring back his to agents, alive and well, no matter what it takes.

Meanwhile, the synopsis reveals that the NCIS agents left in the country will also deal with a case. Phillips' son will be involved in a bloody brawl and will be in grave condition. Gibbs and the others will investigate who will want to harm the politician and his family. Last episode, the case the squad took on involved an international arms dealer. McGee's (Sean Murray) wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), also gave birth to twins.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.