'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 11 Spoilers: Bishop and Torres Get a Little Too Close in New Assignment

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will have important roles to act in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "High Tide," the synopsis reveals that the two NCIS agents will play a huge part in a sting operation. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team will be working a case involving the Norfolk civilian marina. There are whispers that the place is teeming with drug smugglers. The squad will send in Bishop and Torres who will go undercover to flush out the criminals. They will act like a criminal couple for hire.

Torres has been seeing a lot of action in the past episodes of the CBS series. Last time, he and Jack (Maria Bello) were at the center of a dangerous operation. They were sent to Afghanistan to serve as security detail of a senator. John Phillips (James Morrison) was in the Asian country for an important trip. The assignment was supposed to be a routine one, but the Taliban became involved. The surviving entourage was forced to hide inside a cave, hoping that help would arrive soon.

Back in the US, Gibbs called Senator Phillips with a bad news. His son was involved in a serious accident. He fell down from his apartment complex and had several broken bones. The boy was also unconscious after hitting his head badly. The doctors were not optimistic about his recovery. The politician wanted to return to the country, but it was impossible due to the Taliban situation. Fortunately, the boy survived the ordeal and was able to reunite with his father.

Meanwhile, viewers of the series learned another important detail about Jack. It was revealed that she was no stranger to the Afghanistan crisis. Ten years ago, she was part of the Army Psy-op sent to the country. Jack's experience under fire proved to be useful in keeping the senator alive. It was obvious, though, that she has been keeping more secrets.

"NCIS" season 15 will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.