'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 12 Spoilers: McGee Shows Off Twins to Colleagues

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

McGee (Sean Murray) cannot help but coo over his darling twins and share their newest photo with his friends in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Dark Secrets," the promo shows a delighted McGee looking at the recent picture of his twin children, John and Morgan. The babies are shown wearing blue and pink outfits. His colleagues, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham), are all smiles as they take a peek at the photo. When Gibbs (Mark Harmon) arrives in the office, he also gets roped into coo over the twins.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the NCIS squad investigation an alleged suicide of a Navy Lieutenant. The incident has shocked many of the deceased's acquaintances because she was essentially a happy person. Also successful in her career, it seems improbable that she took her own life. As the squad starts the probe on the case, many details about the lieutenant that are previously kept as secrets begin to surface.

The promo shows the NCIS looking at her house and personal things. What they will find will surprise them. Apparently, the deceased was into BDSM, an erotic sexual practice, based on the bondages and leather collars the agents will find in her closet. Gibbs and the others will also interview her families and friends, both from her past and present, to look for potential leads on why she committed suicide. The NCIS thinks that there is more to the case than what meets the eye.

Last episode, the squad took on a case involving a drug smuggling operation in the Norfolk civilian marina. Gibbs sent Torres and Bishop in an undercover assignment to find out as much as they could about the crime. In the sting operation, the agents acted as a criminal couple available for hire. Bishop had fun wearing her goth/punk outfit and dark make up.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.