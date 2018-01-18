'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 13 Spoilers: Squad Tracks Down Runaway Key Witness

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team will go after a key witness who has turned fugitive in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Family Ties," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be handling a hit and run case. What they expected to be a regular investigation will become complicated when the witness to the crime goes off running. At first, high schooler Genevieve Bell (April Brinson) and her family are easy enough to approach. When McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) go to their house to asked some questions, the child's parents, Christopher (Jamie Kaler) and Julie (Gabrielle Carteris), are nothing but helpful.

Soon after the visit, the NCIS will be alerted that the Bells have run away. This will prompt the squad to dig deeper into the situation. The family's action seems to suggest that they are hiding something. If the Bells are not concerned about the hit and run, it is possible that they are scared of a different case altogether. Meanwhile, the episode will also see Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) handling a family emergency. Apparently, his daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), will be arrested for shoplifting. While Vance sure does care about his reputation being affected by his child's misdemeanor, he is more concerned to find out why Kayla did it.

Last episode, the team took on a case involving a Navy Lieutenant/JAG lawyer. She was found dead in an apparent suicide. Her family and friends, though, were sure she would not kill herself. The NCIS' investigation revealed that though she had a fiancé, she had several affairs. It turned out that the lieutenant had a dark past. She was assaulted by a teacher. When her rapist had a heart attack in front of her, she and her friend just let it happen. This friend came out and told the NCIS that the Navy really committed suicide. She left a letter explaining why she did it.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.