'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 13 Spoilers: Vance Handles Family Emergency

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Director Vance's (Rocky Carroll) child will make trouble for him at work in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Family Ties," the synopsis reveals that Vance's daughter will be caught for shoplifting. Just like any other teen, Kayla (Naomi Grace) has been going through some tough times and though her parents are doing their best to be there for her, she still has some issues she feels that needs to solve on her own. Her misdemeanor, no matter how petty, will put her dad in a difficult position. As the director of the NCIS, he values his reputation and having a scalawag kid is not something he wants others to know about him.

Meanwhile, the episode will also feature the squad's investigation on a hit and run case. The only witness to the crime, a high schooler, is eager to help, that is until her parents decide to run away with her. When McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) go to visit Genevieve Bell (April Brinson) at her house, they will find her and her parents very cooperative with the case. After that, though, it is revealed that her mom and dad, Christopher (Jamie Kaler) and Julie (Gabrielle Carteris) have left the town, bringing her with them.

With the Bells' unexpected actions, the NCIS will begin questioning if they are hiding something. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team will have to locate the family as soon as possible to clear up the mystery. It is possible that the Bells are not only concerned about the hit and run incident, but a different case altogether. Last episode, the squad handled a potential murder case. A Navy Lieutenant/JAG lawyer was found dead in an apparent suicide. Her family and friends, though, could not believe that she would kill herself.

The woman was known for her happy disposition. She had a good job and a loving fiancé. When the NCIS started digging into her past, though, her dark secrets were revealed. The lieutenant was into BDSM and she had had a lot of lovers. When she was a teen, she was molested by a teacher. The investigation revealed that when the man had a terrible heart attack, she and her friend just watched him die. This friend told the NCIS that the lieutenant indeed committed suicide because she could not handle the pain anymore.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.