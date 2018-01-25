'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 14 Spoilers: Gibbs and Fornell Reunite in New Case

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) old friend, former FBI Agent Fornell (Joe Spano), will appear in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Keep Your Friends Close," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will handle a case of a missing Navy commander. When the man is discovered, dead, Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) will order the squad to team up with Fornell. After his retirement from the FBI, the agent has chosen to become a private investigator. He was the one hired by the commander's family to find him. Together, Gibbs and Fornell will search for evidence that will point out the events that took place leading to the Navy's death.

Fans of the series will definitely look forward to seeing the old friends teaming up for a case again. When Fornell was still with the FBI, he was the NCIS' go-to guy. He and Gibbs work seamlessly together. Elsewhere, Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will once again work together. Their assignment is to interview Albert Hathaway (Kevin Pollak), a convicted investment advisor. Apparently, there is a connection between the dead Navy and his highly publicized trial. The NCIS agents want to know if Hathaway has something to do with the commander's disappearance and subsequent death.

Last episode, the squad took on a hit and run case. The family of the key witness decided to run away, prompting the NCIS to go after them. It turned out that the girl was not properly adopted. Her father, Christopher (Jamie Kaler), found her abandoned many years ago. Because of his less than stellar records, he and his wife could not file for custody. Things became more complicated when the child's biological father surfaced. He wanted to file a case against the couple. In the end, his daughter urged him not to since they were nothing but good to her.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.