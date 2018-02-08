'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 15 Spoilers: Gibbs Strikes a Deal with Convicted Felon

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will run a major risk of dealing with a convicted murderer in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Keep Your Enemies Closer," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will be desperate enough to work with a felon, Paul Triff (French Stewart). Viewers of the series know Triff as the previous owner of McGee's (Sean Murray) home. Gibbs will grant him a 48-hour furlough and stay at the apartment in exchange of valuable information about Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton). Apparently, Triff and Hicks are former cellmates.

Last episode, the squad took on a case of a missing Navy commander. It turned out that it was connected to Hicks, the prisoner that Gibbs and his team helped get out of a death sentence in the first half of the season. Hicks was being tried for the murder of a lieutenant. He swore, though, that he was being framed in the joint NCIS/FBI investigation. Fornell was still with the Bureau that time. He was convinced that Hicks was guilty and tried to warn Gibbs, but to no avail.

Now, Hick is on the prowl. Fornell is back as a private investigator. Gibbs did not want to collaborate with him because he was scared of opening old wounds. He knew that he made a mistake letting Hicks go. Gibbs and Sloane (Maria Bello) have been steadily getting evidence to lock the criminal for good, but Hicks was proving to be a tough nut to crack. They hope that Triff will give them something to work on, but this may also turn into a bust.

Meanwhile, the episode will also reveal what Sloane's condition is. Last time, she was with her friend, Hicks' lawyer, when an explosion occurred. The attorney said she had cut ties with her client and that she had valuable information for the case. Before she could reveal anything, her car exploded. Sloane, who was near the scene, was blasted off her feet.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.