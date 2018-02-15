'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 15 Spoilers: Sloan Wants Revenge for Friend's Death

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Sloane (Maria Bello) will not stop until Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton) is locked up for good in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

Last episode, Sloane saw her lawyer friend's car explode in front of her. The two met because Jessica (Hilary Ward), who was actually Hicks' attorney, revealed that she was pulling back from the case. She said she knew something that would cement Hicks' guilt as a murderer, but she never got to talk about it to Sloane. Her car exploded while the NCIS was also hurt since she was nearby when the blast happened.

The episode titled "Keep Your Enemies Closer" will determine Sloane's condition after the incident. If she was not terribly hurt, viewers can expect her to be on the frontline as the squad reel in Hicks from wherever he has been hiding. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has a brilliant plan to flush out him out. The synopsis reveals that he will make a risky deal with another felon in exchange for valuable information.

Gibbs will reportedly strike an agreement with Paul Triff (French Stewart). Viewers know him as the serial killer who previously owned McGee's (Sean Murray) apartment. Triff and Hicks knew each other from way back when they were cellmates. To reveal what he knows, Triff has a request. He wants a 48-hour furlough to stay in his former home. McGee is definitely not happy with the arrangement. The thought of the serial killer roaming his house is enough to give him nightmares for days to come.

The promo shows McGee and Triff staring at each other in the apartment. The criminal is inside a makeshift cell while McGee keeps watching. Triff tells the agent that they have no idea what they are up against. He knows how dangerous Hicks can be. McGee has no wish to listen to him. He has to stay patient, though, since Triff is their only way to get to Hicks.

"NCIS" season 15 episode 15 will air on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.