'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 16 Spoilers: Squad Thwarts Mass Murder Plan Against Marines

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his crew do their best to prevent a mass killing of active-duty Marines in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Handle with Care," the synopsis reveals that chaos will ensue when it is discovered that the care packages sent to the barracks of the Marines contain cyanide. The promo shows one officer dead already. Abby (Pauley Perrette) does her magic and soon, she is informing Gibbs that the death was due to a cookie the victim ingested. The food is laced with poison. After this, the probe will lead them to the doorstep of a retired Marine Sergeant named John Ross (Drew Carey).

The sergeant was the one who sent the hundreds of care packages. Gibbs and his team believe, though, that he is not a killer. In the clip, Ross is shown being interrogated at the NCIS headquarters. With the solid evidence against him, his future seems sealed. He understandably loses patience with Gibbs when he agent informs him of the situation. Still, the squad will work hard to prove that Ross is innocent. Whoever is planning to kill the Marines may strike again.

Last episode, the hunt for Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton) commenced. The NCIS had a major breakthrough when they discovered that his lawyer was in contact with Paul Triff (French Stewart), his ex-cellmate. The criminal had one ultimatum before he helped the agents – he wanted a 48-hour furlough. Triff requested that he spent those two days with McGee (Sean Murray) at his apartment. When the NCIS agreed to his demand, he told them that somewhere in Hicks' van, they would find a murder weapon.

The weapon contained five different bloods of Hicks' victims and his finger print. It was enough to land him at least ten years in jail. Before the police could capture him, though, he managed to abduct Fornell (Joe Spano). Gibbs and his team tracked them down before the criminal could kill the ex-FBI man. Triff was sent back to jail, but he promised he and McGee would meet again in the future.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.