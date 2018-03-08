'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 17 Spoilers: Gibbs And Ducky Reopen Cold Case

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Ducky (David McCallum) and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will be given a chance to close a 16-year-old cold case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "One Man's Trash," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS agents will have an epiphany while watching an episode of the reality television series, "American Pickers." It a show featuring the dynamic duo Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz looking for hidden gems in junkyards and other unlikely places. It looks like Gibbs and Ducky will see the reality stars presenting an antique war stick to their viewers. Years ago, they handled a case that left them frustrated. A man was murdered, but the weapon used to kill him was nowhere to be found.

Promo photos show Gibbs and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) going to see Wolfe to check on the stick. The item looks like a huge club with spikes embedded on the wood. Back in the headquarters, Ducky and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) are shown examining the murder weapon. Some of the spikes are missing. Elsewhere, Gibbs and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) seem to be examining some crates in what looks like a storage room. This must be where Wolfe and his partner found the war stick.

Last episode, spring break in the university meant Ducky having some free time to go back to the lab and help Palmer process dead bodies. Their man was a Marine who died after ingesting cookies laced with poison. The food was part of the care packages that a retired Marine Sergeant regularly sends to the soldiers overseas. John Ross (Drew Carey) had nothing to hide and cooperated well with the NCIS. It turned out that he was being framed by Whit Dexter (Jake Busey), a man whom he has a dispute with for years.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.