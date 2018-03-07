'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 18 Spoilers: Ducky to Reveal First Draft of Book

Facebook/NCIS A promo poster of the CBS series "NCIS"

The American investigation television show "NCIS" has yet to arrive with the latter half of season 15, but details of the episode 18 have already surfaced, which guarantee that fans are in for a wild ride even after the first episode that airs following a mid-season break.

According to spoiler reports, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, played by David McCallum, will be present once again for episode 18, which answers many of the fans' questions regarding the length of his reappearance after his unexplained but temporary disappearance from the show. In fact, episode 18 may potentially have audience witness a new milestone for Ducky, wherein he will be handing out the draft of his first book to the NCIS team.

Unfortunately for the cast, the episode will not be as swell for them as it could possibly be for Ducky, since they will discover a "body," as well as some components for creating bombs. It appears that the investigative team could find themselves in some trouble in episode 18. However, fans will most likely be delighted to know that Anthony DiNozzo, Sr., played by Robert Wagner, will be making an appearance in the episode as well.

It was reported last year that Wagner will be returning as the father of Agent Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly, but the showrunners did not reveal exactly when this would happen.

Speculations suggest that the team could be moved to another office to continue their investigative work until the problem has been thoroughly sorted out.

At this point, it is safe to assume that the writers are laying the perfect alibi for McCallum's fluctuating attendance for the show. It is safe to assume that Ducky's book is well-received, which would prompt him to commit to finalizing it and having it published. This rumored leave by McCallum could even be extended over time if writers decide that Ducky's book becomes successful down the road.

Episode 18 of "NCIS" season 15 is scheduled to air on March 20 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.