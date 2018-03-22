'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 18 Spoilers: Promotional Trailer Shows Abby Inside Morgue Freezer

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Abby (Pauley Perrette) looks nice and comfortable inside a morgue freezer in the teaser of the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Death from Above," the promo shows the forensic scientist sleeping inside one of the freezers of Ducky's (David McCallum) "sanctum sanctorum." Abby seems to have found the best place to rest while the entire NCIS team is trapped inside the headquarters due to a lockdown. In the clip, McGee (Sean Murray) is saying the someone has hacked into their security system. Everyone, from Vance (Rocky Carroll) to the security people, literally has no way to get out of the building. The situation only escalates when it becomes apparent that a dangerous killer has found his way inside.

Being the calm lady that she is, Abby will see no wrong in taking temporary residence in one of the morgue freezers. Of course, she will inevitably scare Ducky, who will even ask two soldiers to open up the compartment for him, in case the Bogeyman is inside. Abby does not look dead or even hurt at all.

Elsewhere, the entire team is on red alert. Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is shown trying to "hotwire" an electronic door to get it to open up, but all she gets for her effort are burns and scrapes. The NCIS members will be more concerned when they discover that there is a bomb ticking on the roof of the headquarters.

In the previous episode, Ducky and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) were able to close a 16-year-old cold case. They were both watching an episode of the reality television series "American Pickers" when they realized something. The antique war stick that star Mike Wolfe was holding looked like the weapon used to kill a man almost twenty years ago. The club had spikes all over.

Ducky could remember that the victim had a spike embedded in his head when he examined him. True enough, upon careful investigation, they ruled that the stick was indeed the missing murder weapon.

"NCIS" season 15 episode 18 will air on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.