'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 18 Spoilers: Squad Critiques Ducky's New Book

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Ducky (David McCallum) will ask the squad for some constructive criticism about his new book in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Death from Above," the synopsis reveals that the medical examiner/professor is set to release a new book. He has already finished the first draft and wants some feedback from his writing. Last time, his graduate student, Casey (played by Diona Reasonover), even came to assist with his notes. Like Abby (Pauley Perrette), she was an expert on forensic science. The NCIS team will be willing critics for Ducky's work while they are on break from solving cases.

The moment of peace will be broken, though, when it is discovered that there is a dead person and a bomb on the roof of the NCIS headquarters. A bomb disposal team will hurriedly order people to evacuate the building. There is no telling when the bomb will explode. Only after they have secured the area and the explosive will the NCIS team be allowed to check on the dead body. Whoever put it there must have left it as a warning of sort to the squad. Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) team has acquired a number of enemies over the years of handling cases. One of them must have been livid enough to act on that hate.

Last episode, Gibbs and Ducky reopened a cold case from 16 years ago. While watching the reality television series "American Pickers," they saw star Mike Wolfe holding an antique war stick. Both the NCIS agents agreed that it looked like the weapon used to murder a man more than a decade ago. Ducky remembered that the victim had a spike embedded on his head, similar to the ones on the club. Upon further inspection, the materials matched. Gibbs and Ducky were finally able to close the case and even met Wolfe in person.

"NCIS" season 15 episode 18 will air on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.