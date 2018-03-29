'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 19 Spoilers: Gibbs Relives Memories of Dead Daughter

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will remember his deceased daughter when the squad saves a little girl in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "The Numerical Limit," the synopsis reveals that a young girl will be the target of a violent gang. To save her, she will be put under the protective custody of Gibbs.

The girl, Elena (Lily Rose Silver), is a ten-year-old refugee, and she has nowhere else to go as her parents are already dead.

In the promo photos for the upcoming episode, Gibbs seems to be fondly looking at the kid while she draws and colors. He must be thinking of his daughter, Kelly, whom he lost before he even joined the NCIS. She was 7-years-old when she died.

Kelly and her mother Shannon, Gibbs' wife of fifteen years, were killed by a drug dealer. Shannon was supposed to testify against the culprit in court in a murder case. To stop her, he facilitated the car crash that killed the mother and daughter.

In the past seasons of the CBS series, very few details have been revealed about Gibbs' family. He did not want to talk about his loss.

Ducky (David McCallum) knows the essentials, that Gibbs and Shannon were from the same town. When she and Kelly died, he was in Kuwait for an important mission for the Marine Corps. In one of the episodes in season 6, he told a friend that he missed his daughter the most.

Elena's presence will likely bring back all the memories for Gibbs. She will be under his care until the problem with the gang is solved. In that short time, he will make sure that she will feel safe with him.

In a November interview with TV Insider, Harmon acknowledged the fact that even after 15 seasons, his character remains a mystery to the viewers. He said he preferred it that way.

"And I like that. I was never interested in playing him with a big red S on his chest. I'm much more attracted to the underbelly stuff. Gibbs is a loner, with emotional scars a mile deep that run in a million different directions. At work, he's a leader. But who is he if you take away his job? I play him, and even I don't know the answer to that," Harmon said.

Meanwhile, the previous episode saw the entire NCIS team compromised. Two bombers managed to get inside the headquarters and initiated a lockdown. The agents were trapped in different rooms. Gibbs and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) where stuck in one section of the building, while Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) were in Abby's (Pauley Perrette) lab. Meanwhile, Abby was in Ducky's office with Dinozzo Sr. (Robert Wagner), who was visiting the squad. Jack (Maria Bello), McGee (Sean Murray) and Vance (Rocky Carroll) were inside the MTAC with a mole. Eventually, Gibbs and Vance managed to save the day. The bombers were discovered to be working with an MTAC analyst. Their mission was to destroy the evidence of a case they were involved in.

"NCIS" season 15 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.