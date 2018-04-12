'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 20 Spoilers: Squad Works With Blind Witness in New Case

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team will hit a huge hurdle when the only witness to the case they will handle turns out to be blind in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Sight Unseen," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS will be tapped to investigate a petty officer being accused of assault. When the man is being transported to court, the police car he is in crashes into a lake. The sheriff who is with him is shaken but alive; however, the suspect is nowhere to be seen. After scouting the area, the team will discover that someone is in the vicinity when the incident happens. She, however, is blind and cannot give as many details about what happened.

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will be assigned to work with the witness, Annie Barth (Marilee Talkington). She seems to be the redhead that the agent is talking to in the promo photos. Near the lake, there appears to be a bunch of picnic table. Annie must be sitting there when the car crashed down the water. Torres will have to tap on his cross-examining skills to get valuable information from the woman. She is the only lead they have to the possible whereabouts of the petty officer.

In the previous episode, the focus was on a nasty Salvadoran gang. The group was allegedly shipping weapons to and fro the U.S. One of its main operations was centered on a base camp for refugee children. It came to Gibbs and his team's attention that one of the kids there was being targeted by the mob. The motives behind the kill order were hazy. Gibbs decided that it was best to put the girl, Elena (Lily Rose Silver), under his protective custody until she was safe again.

Apparently, the gang assigned a killer to tail Elena. He tracked her down even when she was brought to Gibbs' boathouse. When the NCIS agent learned this, he prepared a trap for the man. It turned out that the culprit was Elena's biological father. He left his family in El Salvador many years ago but never failed to check up on them. He knew that his wife and Elena were en route to the U.S. and wanted to reach out to them. Unfortunately, Elena's mother died in the journey and the girl was transported in the refugee base camp.

According to Elena's dad, the gang wanted her dead because she witnessed something she should not. Every day, an ice cream truck arrives at the camp. The children were always ecstatic to get their share, unaware that the mob was using it to steal and move weapons. Elena saw the armaments so the gang decided she must be silenced before it was too late. Her father tried to sabotage the operation, so he was being targeted as well.

In the end, Gibbs' team had enough evidence to put the gang behind bars. The court decided, though, that Elena and her dad must return to their native country. After all, they entered the U.S. illegally. Gibbs was frustrated with the verdict as he knew that only hardship was waiting for father and daughter back in El Salvador.

"NCIS" season 15 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.