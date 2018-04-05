'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 20 Spoilers: Torres Takes the Lead in Interrogating Unusual Witness

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Torres' (Wilmer Valderrama) skills as an interrogator will be tested in the new case the team will handle in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Sight Unseen," the synopsis reveals that the NCIS squad will be tapped to investigate a case involving a petty officer.

The man is being suspected of assault. During his transport to court, the car he is in crashes into a lake, giving him the perfect opportunity to escape. The only witness to the incident is a blind woman named Annie Barth (Marilee Talkington), and it is up to Torres to assist Annie into remembering what she heard so the police can piece together what happened.

The promo photos show Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team working on the crime scene. The sheriff who was driving the transport car is there, soaked to the bone and bundled up in blankets, and the witness must be the redhead sitting near a picnic table.

Annie must have been enjoying some quiet time by the lake when the car went careening towards the water. The front part of the vehicle is shown submerged in the lake, but the petty officer is nowhere to be found. He left no traces about his whereabouts.

In the previous episode, the NCIS handled a case involving a vicious gang from El Salvador. It turned out that they were after a little girl named Elena (Lily Rose Silver), a refugee who entered the U.S. illegally with her mother. Unfortunately for her, her mom died in the journey, and she was passed on to a base taking on other refugee children.

At first, Gibbs could not understand why the leader of the gang wanted Elena dead. She was like any other kids awaiting their fate in the base.

To protect the girl, Gibbs decided to put her under his protective custody. Elena was brought to Gibbs' boat where she stayed under his watch until the whole debacle was cleared and solved.

Later, they had learned that a member of the gang was sent to kill the kid, so Gibbs planned a successful entrapment operation to capture the culprit. He turned out to be Elena's biological father, who left his family a few years back. The man swore that he was not part of the gang and that all he wanted was to save his daughter.

According to Elena's father, the gang from El Salvador was stealing armaments from a U.S. camp base. They transport the weapons via an ice cream truck that regularly comes for the refugee children. Elena saw what was inside the vehicle that was why she became a target. When the leader of the gang discovered that her father was also the one sabotaging the operation, he issued a kill order for both of them.

The statement of Elena's father was enough to lock away the mob boss. The court could not turn a blind eye to the fact that both Elena and her dad were illegal immigrants, though. It was decided that both of them would have to return to El Salvador.

Gibbs expressed his disappointment about the verdict. He could not fathom what would happen to father and daughter when they were shipped back to their native country.

"NCIS" season 15 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.