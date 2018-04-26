'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 21 Spoilers: Gibbs to Investigate Murder of War Veteran

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS."

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will be approached by a war veteran's daughter regarding the gruesome murder of her parent in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

The next episode is titled "One Step Forward," and its synopsis reveals that the NCIS agent will be urged to reinvestigate a closed case involving a war veteran.

When Sara Carter's (guest star Skye P. Marshall) mother was killed, the police captured what they thought to be the criminal. All the pieces of evidence pointed out to the man as the culprit, but Sara has reasons to believe that it is not the case. She will go to Gibbs with a compelling request — to reopen the probe and find the true killer.

Elsewhere, the episode will see Abby (Pauley Perrette) winning a romantic dinner for two in an avant-garde restaurant. She has the choice to bring one of her co-workers with her and it will prove to be difficult.

Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is a safe choice since it has been a while since they had a girls' night out. Checking if the blonde is free for the night, however, may be a problem.

Viewers cannot help but notice that a certain agent has his eyes on Bishop for a while and may be thinking of asking her out on a date.

In the previous episode, it was a pleasant surprise for many fans to see Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) getting jealous over Bishop's old classmate and bully, Thomas Buckner (Trevor Donovan). The Navy commander was in town, and he went to see Bishop. He was disappointed that she never contacted him after their forgive-and-forget session from last time. Buckner apologized for always picking on Bishop when they were young and admitted that he has always felt attracted to her.

When the commander was trying to woo Bishop into having dinner with him, McGee (Sean Murray) noticed that Torres was not in the best mood. He called out his friend and told him he was showing signs of being a jealous boyfriend. Torres was surprised and tried to deny it, but the damage was already done.

Viewers are looking forward to the changing dynamics between him and Bishop. The upcoming episode may even see the man taking a step at the right direction and asking the lady out on a date.

Perhaps, Abby will do better by inviting Palmer (Brian Dietze). The assistant medical examiner has been working hard since Ducky (David McCallum) has been too busy with university work. He definitely needs a break. Palmer may even enjoy the place where Abby won tickets for. It is supposed to a five-star restaurant located inside an igloo. Abby is eager to go. Having someone she likes will just make the night even more exciting.

In the previous episode, Abby worked with the rest of the team in tracking a fugitive. A petty officer being accused of assault escaped. He was supposed to be on his way to the court trial when the vehicle he was in crashed into a lake. The sheriff assigned to guard him was hurt but alive. The only witness to the incident was a blind woman, Annie Barth (Marilee Talkington).

"NCIS" season 15 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.