'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 9 Spoilers: Delilah Gets Early Labor Pains; Team Postpones Thanksgiving Plans to Investigate New Murder Case

Facebook/NCIS Promotional picture for "NCIS," which airs Tuesdays on CBS.

Delilah (Margo Harshman) will get early labor pains in the upcoming episode of "NCIS" season 15, and Abby (Pauley Perrette) will rush her to the hospital. The episode will also find the team postponing a celebration to deal with a new murder case.

The synopsis for the episode reveals that Delilah will experience premature labor. Three weeks before her due date, she will feel labor pains and will be accompanied by Abby to the nearest hospital. It remains to be seen if her baby will finally come out in the upcoming episode.

A press release by CBS also reveals that the NCIS team will postpone their Thanksgiving plans to deal with an important case that involves an elusive international arms dealer in DC. During the investigation, they will discover that the dealer who murdered an M16 officer is actually connected to Sloane (Maria Bello).

Titled "Ready or Not," the upcoming episode 9 is directed by Terrence O'Hara and written by Scott Williams. The episode will feature as guest stars Brian Kimmet as Hotel Security Official George Barbado, Donald Li as Clerk, Andy Cohen as Dr. Warren Cole, Henri Lubatti as Andre Yorka, Christine Horn as Dr. Felicia Serena, Dan Lauria as Emergency Room Guard Morgan Cade, and Rob Locke as Viktor Lapochin.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the series, might leave the series soon due to health issues. According to reports, Harmon will be the next to say goodbye to the show after Michael Weatherly bowed out of the series in season 13.

Some fans point out that the things that have been happening to Harmon's character somewhat hint that the creators of the show are doing away with him soon. However, Harmon was quick to debunk the rumors, saying that the writers still have a lot of fresh ideas in their heads when it comes to his character.

"NCIS" season 15 episode 10 airs Tuesdays, at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS.