'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 9 Spoilers: McGee Officially Becomes a Father

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS"

McGee's (Sean Murray) wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), will go into labor in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Ready or Not," the synopsis reveals that Delilah will be brought to the hospital three weeks ahead of her scheduled birth date. Abby (Pauley Perrette) will reportedly be the one to assist her, perhaps because McGee is out in the field due to an assignment. Although the squad members are supposed to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, an emergency will send them running in the streets of D.C.

Apparently, an international arms dealer, who has so far avoided capture, has killed an MI6 officer. The victim was a good friend of Jack (Maria Bello); hence, she will waste no time tracking down the culprit. The promo shows a cussing Delilah being driven to the hospital by Abby. McGee will later hurry to be with his wife during labor. Unfortunately, the event will be marred by an unexpected incident; a man wielding a gun will hold the hospital hostage.

In the clip, McGee can be seen trying to pacify the perpetrator. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will soon appear, and he also tries to not push the man too much in case he opens fires. The hostage taker has an accent. It is possible that he is the same arms dealer being hunted for the murder of Jack's friend. Meanwhile, the promo suggests that everything will go well with Delilah's delivery. Abby is shown beaming and declaring that this year's Thanksgiving is the best ever.

Many fans are curious to learn how the show will say goodbye to Perrette's character. Previously, the actress announced that this installment would be the last for her. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harmon said that they would have a farewell episode dedicate for Perrette.

"Oh, we'll miss her. I'm really aware, and we're all aware that audiences grow to love characters, and it's a big deal. And we'll honor that. 15 years is a long time. People do what they do, and they move on and they do other things and that's part of life. It's given us, as a show, an opportunity to rebirth, to rejuvenate, to try new things, to grow. We adjust," Harmon said.

"NCIS" season 15 airs on Tuesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.