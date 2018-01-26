'NCIS' Season 15 News: Episode 14 to Air in February, Features a Gibbs-Fornell Reunion

Facebook/NCIS Promotional image for 'NCIS'

Fans of "NCIS" will have to wait until February for season 15's 14th episode titled "Keep Your Friends Close."

The action police procedural series will skip an entire week before proceeding to its 14th episode that will air on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Apart from its return date, the synopsis of "Keep Your Friends Close" has also been revealed online. The events to unfold in the upcoming episode will reportedly pave the way for Senior Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and one of his old friends to reunite for an important mission.

According to the episode's synopsis, "Keep Your Friends Close" will revolve around the discovery of the corpse of a Navy commander who has been missing for a while now. Because of this incident, NCIS director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) will call on Gibbs to assemble his team and work again with another series pioneer and now private investigator Tobias "T.C." Fornell (Joe Spano).

Fornell used to be an FBI agent and has worked alongside Gibbs on many occasions on the show. Fans of "NCIS" will recall that the two usually teamed up to work on cases that were of high importance to the series' plot.

In earlier installments of the show, Gibbs decided not to retire from service in order to help Fornell on a case. He also agreed to fake the former FBI agent's death when the latter was being investigated and suspected of being an asset of the mafia's.

These previous events suggest that the upcoming investigation to be led by Gibbs and Fornell will be a groundbreaking one, making the wait for the 14th episode worthwhile.

Meanwhile, the NCIS team will later find out that the victim was connected to the "highly publicized trial" of Albert Hathaway (Kevin Pollak). Because of this, Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will likely meet with the convicted investment advisor to ask him some questions.

While the synopsis did not mention it, reports suggest that the upcoming episodes of "NCIS" season 15 will also put the spotlight on villain Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton). He was first introduced in the seventh episode of season 15.

Hicks' return will also mean another reunion. Earlier on the show, he fooled Gibbs and made the latter believe he was innocent of the crime he had served 10 years in prison for.

"Keep Your Friends Close" airs on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.