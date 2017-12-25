'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers, News: Two Agents Play Bonnie and Clyde for Undercover Mission

(Photo: CBS) A promotional still from "NCIS" season 15 midseason premiere "High Tide."

Things will heat up between Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) when "NCIS" season 15 returns — but not in the ways fans are thinking.

For the long-running crime drama's first episode in the new year titled "High Tide," the two will go undercover as a criminal couple available for hire.

They will have to be convincing lovebirds in order to successfully infiltrate an illegal drug running out of the Norfolk civilian marina. CBS has provided the first look images at the "NCIS" season 15 midseason premiere with TVLine sharing a couple of exclusives as well.

The stills show that Bishop and Torres might indeed get a bit too close while undercover and the abovementioned publication suggests the possibility that the situation might call for them to throw professionalism out of the window.

Either way, the relationship between Bishop and Torres is expected to change after this mission. Whether romance will be involved or not remains to be seen.

Going undercover as a romantic couple in the world of "NCIS" is usually quite the game-changer for those involved. This is how it all began for Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo), who became one of the most loved couples of the show.

That being said, it is not all too impossible that Bishop and Torres might end up putting each other at a totally different light in "NCIS" season 15. Some fans appear to be wanting the two to be a couple, but it remains to be seen if this is the plan for them.

The description for the second episode of 2018 titled "Dark Secrets" does not provide any clue:

After a seemingly happy and successful Navy Lieutenant appears to have taken her own life, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team conduct a thorough investigation, interviewing family and friends from her past and present.

"NCIS" season 15 returns Tuesday, Jan. 2, on CBS.