'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers, Rumors: Mark Harmon Leaving the Show Due to Health Concerns?

Rumor has it that Mark Harmon will be leaving "NCIS" after the current 15th season.

After keeping out of the public eye for quite some time, Harmon was photographed earlier this month outside his Los Angeles home. And, according to Radar Online, the "NCIS" star was looking rather slim — even more than usual. Sources apparently told the media outlet that Harmon lost a ton of weight.

"Mark seemed surprisingly frail," a source said. "He was struggling with a box marked 'Meet the Butchers' to give to a delivery driver. He didn't look well."

Speculations are rife that Harmon is worried about his own health, especially considering the fact that his famous father, Tom Harmon, died of a heart attack when he was 70 years old. Insiders also revealed to the publication that season 15 of the CBS police procedural may be the last for Harmon, who has played Senior Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs since the show's inception.

However, the death of Harmon's father is not the only thing that reportedly affected him. "NCIS" executive producer Gary Glasberg also died in his sleep in September 2016. He was only 50 years old. The event led Harmon, who is married to actress Pam Dawber, to supposedly start considering the idea of retiring.

"Mark was shaken to his core by Gary's untimely death," a source said. "Not long after, Mark talked it over with his wife Pam and vowed to seriously consider making the next season his last!"

However, since these rumors have yet to be confirmed, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode of "NCIS" season 15, titled "Keep Your Friends Close." The synopsis of the episode states that Gibbs will be forced to work with a private investigator named Tobias "T.C." Fornell (Joe Spano) after the body of a missing Navy commander is found.

"NCIS" season 15 airs Tuesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.