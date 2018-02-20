'NCIS' Season 15 to Resume on Feb. 27 with the Team After Notorious Killer Gabriel Hicks

Facebook/ NCIS Promotional photo for CBS police procedural series "NCIS"

Season 15 of the police procedural television series "NCIS" will resume next week with episode 15, titled "Keep Your Enemies Closer." The Naval Crime Investigative Service team are faced with a big dilemma with a serial killer on the loose and they will seek help from a convicted murderer.

Episode 15 on Feb. 27 will be the return of Paul Triff (French Stewart) in the series. The character of Triff first appeared in season 14's episode 17, titled "What Lies Above." According to the upcoming episode's summary description, the NCIS team will turn to Triff to help them catch the notorious killer Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton). However, Triff will ask something in return to get something out of the deal.

Triff will ask the team to give him two-days maximum to visit his old apartment. Triff's real motive with his request is not yet revealed, and fans will have to wait for the episode to find out.

Fans of the show are looking forward to the fate of Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) who was left in danger at the end of the most recent episode. In episode 14, Sloane was hurt after Jessica Schaffer's (Hilary Ward) vehicle exploded. Sloane is then expected to track down Hicks and make him pay for what he did to Schaffer.

There are speculations that Sloane will get out of the situation just fine. There are also discussions that Sloane will play a big role in capturing Hicks on the next episode.

More than half of season 15's episodes are already released with the season getting a 63 percent audience score rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Many fans are now asking if the show will be renewed for another season or end at 15. According to TV Series Finale, "NCIS" season 15's average rating in the 18 to 49 demographic is at 1.46.

Season 15's episode 15 will air on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS.